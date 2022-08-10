Kobina Ansah, wife celebrate son’s first birthday with newly written book

The twin launch will happen in Accra and Takoradi

Source: Scribe News

The first birthday of every child means a lot to their parents. It is, thus, usual to have such parents celebrate these birthdays with a party. In the case of Kobina Ansah and his wife, Elorm Ansah, they are doing something unusual.

This September, the playwright and his wife, a geologist, are launching a children's book they wrote together for their son, Animuonyam Ansah. The animation book, Animuonyam The Bully Stopper, tackles the menace of bullying among children, teens, and young adults.



Animuonyam The Bully Stopper is a good read for children and young teens. "What makes this book a must-have by every family is how real people and places have been illustrated even though the story is fiction," Kobina Ansah noted.

The twin launch will happen in Accra and Takoradi. This networking event is set to bring together parents, art lovers, and book lovers.