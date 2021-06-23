Kobla Jnr reveals his secret to producing good music

Singer Kobla Jnr

Ghanaian songwriter, music composer, graphic designer and visual artist, Kobla Jnr, has detailed how he comes up with his ‘dope’ music content every time.

He shared on the Weekend Rush hosted by Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM that the only trick to making good music that everyone would love is planning for the song and this, he said, is what the huge artistes would never reveal.



“Before you just catch a vibe and write down the vibe that comes with the beat but now it’s a bit more structured because we know where we’re heading towards so we listen to the beat and come up with a concept that goes with the vibe. Something that people can relate to,” he said.

Kobla added that music is one thing that people really turn to these days when they find themselves in any situation, hence it is very important to create music that people all around the world can relate to.



He acknowledged that his sound expert, Hammer Boy is a top sound engineer with a lot of vibes, hence studio time with him is all good vibes and productivity, and that is what every artiste needs.