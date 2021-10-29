Kofi Abebrese and Okada: Eddie Nartey premieres two movies today at Snap cinemas

The two movies will be premiered today October 29, 2021 at the Snap Cinemas

Ghanaian actor and producer, Eddie Nartey is premiering two movies, Kofi Abebrese and Okada, today Friday October 29, 2021 at the Snap cinemas located at the AMA office near the Tema Station.

With just 30 cedis for one ticket, patrons can watch both Kofi Abebrese and Okada which are being premiered today.



Kofi Abebrese is a movie about a young man who is fighting all odds to achieve his dreams. The movie features some of Ghana’s promising actors and actresses.



'Okada' as the name sounds portrays the daily life of motorcyclers in the city. From encountering police arrests to accidents on the road and spending their money on women and robberies, the movie tells it all.

The two movies are dominated by casts from the EN Academy, an academy been led by Eddie Nartey.



Tickets for the movie can be purchased at the Snap Cinemas entrance.