Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Wale's mother call off their marriage

Kofi Adjorlolo and Elsie Evelyn Amevega

In rather unfortunate news, actor Kofi Adjorlolo has broken up with Elsie Evelyn Amevega, the mother of Shatta Wale and also called off their supposed marriage.

Confirming the news, Reagan Mends, Shatta Mama's publicist, disclosed that the actor wasn't in full support of him breaking the news of the relationship to the public, a situation that contributed to the split.



"After giving me the go-ahead to publish the news of their marriage, Kofi Adjorlolo denied ever telling me to publish it... So, he called Shatta Mama and told her he wouldn't continue with the relationship again," Reagan disclosed in an interview on Hot93.9FM.



An earlier report by the station claimed that the two were madly in love with each other and had planned to seal their love with a wedding. The news was greeted with mixed reactions from the public.



Shatta Wale sharing his opinion on his mother's union noted that she is free to make her own choices in her life.

“If Kofi Adjorlolo wants to marry my mother, that's cool. He has every right to move to her,” said Shatta Wale in an interview on Hitz FM in July 2022.



