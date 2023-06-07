Kofi Adjorlolo exposes the myth of Nigeria’s government backing in Nollywood

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, firmly disagrees with the prevailing perception among Ghanaians regarding the Nigerian government's support for the Nigerian film industry.

During an appearance on Onua Showtime hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, he emphasized that this belief is a complete misinterpretation, as he has personally witnessed substantial collaboration and financial investment from Nigerian producers.



Rejecting the notion of governmental support, Adjorlolo asserts, "It's a very wrong impression. I have worked with so many Nigerian producers, and there's nothing like governmental support."



As a panelist on Onua Showtime with Mcbrown, the esteemed actor also acknowledges the recognition he has received as a Nollywood legend, highlighting his comprehensive understanding of the Nigerian film industry.



According to Adjorlolo, the government's involvement in Nollywood primarily revolves around promoting the brand name, while financial backing predominantly stems from private sources.



He observes that producers and directors have increasingly sought sponsorship from banks to finance their projects.



Adjorlolo recalls his first flight to Abuja, which was sponsored by a bank, underscoring the recognition of Nollywood as a lucrative venture.

"There is nothing about government support; it's their own money. Government has no say. But lately, the producers and directors are seeking sponsorship from banks. I remember 'First Flight to Abuja' was sponsored by a bank.



“Why? Because corporate bodies realized that Nollywood was popular and a profitable venture, hence their decision to sponsor," he shared.



Furthermore, Adjorlolo emphasizes that Ghanaians hold a mistaken belief by assuming that the Nigerian government injects funds into the movie industry.



He added, "Ghanaians are wrong if they think that way. One of the things the government did for them is to project the brand name. In the past, when the Head of State traveled, actors like Ramsey Nouah, Liz Benson, Zach Orji, and others would accompany the delegation. Why? Because such interactions would help forge partnerships."



ADA/OGB