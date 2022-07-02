Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother

Actor, Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama

After two failed marriages, Hotfmghana.com can state emphatically that legendary Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has found the love of his life and is ready to tie the knot again.

If you are a fan of the legendary actor, then get ready to see him marry the love of his life.



The woman who has captured the heart of the legendary actor is the mother of celebrated dancehall artiste Shatta Wale; Madam Elsie Avemegah popularly known as Shatta Mama.



Speaking exclusively to Hotfmghana.com, Kofi Adjorlolo and his newly found sweetheart, Shatta Mama confirmed that they were in love and are set to announce the date of their marriage.



The actor and Shatta Mama are both in their 60s.



Kofi Adjorlolo who has featured in over a hundred Ghanaian and Nigerian movies is blessed with two children. He lost his first wife some years ago.

Shatta Mama who is also the ex-wife of Shatta Wale's father, Shatta Capo is also blessed with three children including the singer.



According to Adjorlolo, his children have already given him permission to marry another woman.



TWI NEWS



