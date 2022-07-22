Kofi Adomah recounts how he met his in-law while selling second-hand clothes

Media personality, Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii

Media personality, Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, has spoken for the first time about how he met his in-law, who was a police officer, about two decades ago.



The radio host and YouTuber revealed on the July 20 edition of his show that he was a young school leaver trying to make ends meet when he encountered his wife’s father at Drobo.



“I was selling second-hand clothes at Drobo and some policemen came around, ostensibly on an operation. So, one of them descended (from their vehicle) and asked to buy coconut but there was none at the usual vendor’s place.

“But I realized that he looked thirsty for the coconut so I asked to buy it from elsewhere for him… after I returned, he was impressed and asked about where I lived and what I wanted to do with my life; he eventually gave me his card,” he narrated.



He said, after his in-law (benefactor at the time) returned to Accra, “we struck a good relationship, so he even used to send me money. I became very close to Miracle (his daughter) and he supported me in many ways, way back…”



When he (Kofi Adomah) eventually decided to travel to ‘the Big City,’ his benefactor continued to support him and took him in.



“I could understand him, he felt betrayed,” Kofi Adomah said of how his relationship with his benefactor soured when he impregnated his only daughter, Miracle.



Nwanwanii, as known popularly, was full of praise for his wife who he disclosed had put up with his serial infidelity even when they were not a couple because her father was upset at what had happened between them.

He was grateful that as fate would have it, despite the back and forth that ensued with threats of arrest and all, he eventually got to marry Miracle who he described as the most influential person in his life.



