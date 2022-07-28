Kofi Adomah’s wife promises to deal with Afia Schwarzenegger - Tornado reports

Kofi Adomah and wife, Miracle

Controversial socialite, Nana Tornado, has revealed that Kofi Adomah’s wife, Miracle, has dared to deal with Afia Schwarzenegger for coming at her husband.

Nana Tornado earlier shared a video asking Kofi Adomah to get in touch with him because he has a gist that will make Afia Schwarzenegger bend for ridiculing him.



Tornado in a video report he shared on his Instagram, said, “I have released the atomic bomb I wanted to give them but Kofi begged me saying, he wants the sleeping dogs to lie, but his wife, Miracle, says she won't let this slide.



“Ghanaians, I have delivered the atomic bomb to the couple, anytime from now be ready because it will explode.”



Besides reporting what Miracle tends to do with the message Tornado claims to have given her to counterattack Afia Schwarzenegger, he also thanked Kofi Adomah for honouring his invitation.



Meanwhile, Nana mentioned that when Kofi got in touch with him about the cheating scandal.



“Thank you Kofi Adomah for honouring my invitation with respect and for getting back to me. I was at home when I got a call from Kofi Adomah and I started laughing.

“I haven't spoken to him more than four times but his wife, Miracle and I did most of the talking. Anyone who calls me Nana Wood knows me well, so she called me by that and introduced herself saying this is Miracle. I didn’t know she was my sister,” he added.



Meanwhile, this post by Nana Tornado comes after Afia Schwarzenegger published a video on her TikTok and Instagram of Kofi Adomah allegedely throwing out his first wife and children from his home.



After the release, Nana Tornado sent an invite out to the radio personality using his Instagram to reach out if he wanted information on Afia Schwarzenegger.



