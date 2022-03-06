2
Kofi Amoabeng attends final prayer event for Mzbel's late father

Kofi Amoabeng Mzbel.png Mzbel with Kofi Amoabeng, others

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel's father dies

Mzbel's father buried in accordance with Muslim tradition

Celebrities join Mzbel as final prayer for late father is held

Among the tall list of prominent personalities that turned up for the final prayer event in honour of Mzbel’s late father, Ibrahim Albert Amoah, was Prince Kofi Amoabeng.

The former UT Bank boss appeared at the venue looking dapper as he donned a cream knee length caftan with a red fabric defining the chest area. Others were seen in white in contrast to the usual black attires mourners and sympathisers wear on such occasions.

Mzbel and Mr Amoabeng dated some years ago. He was rumoured to be the father of her son. On October 10, 2020, the singer rendered an apology to the businessman after observing that he is almost always maligned whenever there is a controversy around her.

“I want to render an apology to Kofi Amoabeng for always dragging his name into any controversy that involves me. The man is innocent but it is quite unfortunate that anytime there is any issue about me, his name comes up,” she said on UTV’s United Showbiz.

The final prayer event was graced by showbiz personalities as well as politicians. The likes of Obour, Akuapem Poloo, Big Akwes, Kalsoum Sinare, Empress Gifty, Salinco, Asamoah Gyan, Tornado, Edem Agbana and Sammy Gyamfi were all present to support the singer.

On Thursday, January 27, 2020, Mzbel, while hosting a radio show, was informed about the demise of her father via a phone call. A teary Mzbel abruptly ended the show as she feared she would miss the burial of her late father considering that he was a Muslim.

She later announced she announced her intention to hold two ‘huge’ funerals for her father – one in Ghana and the other in Manchester – but was met with opposition as some argued that she should respect her father’s wish.

