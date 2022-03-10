Kofi Asamoah’s shower picture causes a stir online

Kofi Asamoah's shower picture has gone viral on the internet

A sultry picture of popular filmaker, Kofi Asamoah, has found its way onto social media and fans cannot stop talking about it.



In the said picture, which has gone viral on social media, Kofi Asamoah was spotted in a brown-coloured towel while standing in front of a mirror taking snapshots.



The towel was wrapped around his lower waist while his upper body was on full display.

The popular movie producer flaunted his abs, muscles, and biceps and held on to his towel it in a teasing manner.



Fans have since flooded the comment section of the post with all sorts of negative comments.



They believe such a private picture shouldn’t have made its way online.



