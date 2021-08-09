Kofi B was killed by one of his colleagues – Eagle Prophet sparks controversy

General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Prophet Randolph Oduro Gyebi has stated emphatically that the late Highlife musician Kofi Boakye popularly known as 'Kofi B' didn’t die a natural death but was killed by his colleague.
Kofi B died Sunday, February 2, 2020, prior to his performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central Region.
Speaking on Kumasi based Angel Fm Entertainment Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Eagle Prophet said;
“I prophesied about the death of Kofi B when he came to my program with Someso with Jak Alolome but he took the prophecy for granted. I couldn’t save Kofi B because the direction was given to him to work things out to save his life but he failed to do what God directed me to tell him. Kofi B's death was orchestrated by some of his colleagues, and he didn’t die a natural death as people think. When the prophecy came about the death of Kofi B, he was in my church and I gave him all the directions he could do to destroy what they planned.”
Eagle Prophet added; “In Showbiz, some people sacrifice their colleagues to pave way for them to come to the limelight. When I heard the death of Kofi B, in fact, I cried that day because he failed to listen to what God through me told him to do. Even today when I listen to his music, I find it difficult to control my tears,” Eagle Prophet said.
It can be recalled that sometime in February 2020, Kofi B was reported to have died from a heart attack.
According to reports, Kofi B prior to his death was admitted at the Cape Coast hospital where he was kept under oxygen and given some injections because he had breathing problems.
