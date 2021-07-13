Kofi Bruce explains what 'Palm-wine' music is all about

Ghanaian singer, Kofi Bruce

Afro-alternative singer/songwriter, producer and guitarist, Kofi Bruce has discussed exactly what 'Palm-wine' music is all about.

He defined the genre as a part of Highlife or, “You can also say it is the father of Highlife music basically. We call it Palm-wine music because, unlike how we have pubs and bars all over, back in the day, our fathers used to go sit and drink palm wine at the tapped joint”.



He told Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, that, “While they were there, they will sip on the palm wine and sing and play soothing music and most of these songs were from stories”.



He stated that most of these songs were either true-life stories or fabricated stories and that was how they came about the name 'Palm-wine' music for the genre.



Kofi noted that "although our fathers started the genre which automatically makes it ours, we have left it for others to commercialize it.



“We’re losing everything. The sound especially, which is very key and more especially, we’re losing the genre itself while others are holding on tight to it and forcefully claiming it,” he stated.

He disclosed that these are some of the reasons why he also chose to do Palm-wine music.



He believes, “it’s about time we took over what’s ours and make good use of it rather than doing other genres that aren’t ours”.



Talking about how Ghanaians have accepted the genre since most of them are now adapting to it he shared that, “So far so good. I believe we’re in a market where differences sell and this is like a lost gold that I’m trying to basically mine again so I believe if the right light shines on it



It’ll project itself.



"So, I’m not in a hurry to get out there”.