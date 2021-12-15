Kofi Dzokpo wins two awards

Isaac Kofi Dzokpo

Isaac Kofi Dzokpo known in entertainment circles as Hon Ike has won two awards at this year’s Style ICON & Arts Awards.

The comic actor was nominated in the Comedian of the Year and Blogger of the Year categories and won both.



The award was designed to recognize individuals and youth who are making significant contributions in their fields to further the country's development goals.



In response to the award, Kofi Dzokpo applauded the organizers for taking the effort to honour individuals who have worked tirelessly to accelerate gains in the entertainment sector.



"As a journalist, blogger, and comic, my ultimate goal is to use my talents and journalistic training to educate, entertain, and inform the public," he said.

"With this award, I am fired up to bring out the best in myself with great zeal and ready to put the best smiles on the faces of Ghanaians and comedy fans across the globe,” he added.



The comedian, who is quite active on social media, enthrals his admirers with his amazing humorous abilities. Hon Ike is also an all-around writer who has made significant contributions to the media landscape as an online journalist.



Isaac Dzokpo has appeared in both local and foreign films, including "Beasts of No Nation," starring Abraham Attah and other international actors and actresses.



Earlier this year, the Ghanaian journalist was also inducted as peace ambassador by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).