Kofi Jamar apologizes for celebrating 'positive impact' of slavery

Ghanaian rapper and singer Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kofi Jamar, has apologized for comments made concerning how according to him blacks have benefitted due to most of their ancestors being sold into slavery.

In deleted tweets, sighted by Class News’ Prince Benjamin, starting with one that bore the time and date stamps 12:48 PM, September 19, 2022, the ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker said, “people will kill me for this, but our ancestors really knew what they were doing when they sold most Africans into slavery. The great impact on the world as we see today.”



Highlighting the so-called impact, he cited music genres credited to African American creators, “I swear we wouldn’t have had the likes of Blues, RnB, Rock and Roll, Rap music, Hiphop music, etc.”



“Black have benefited and impacted the world a lot in so many ways due to the migration,” Jamar further posited mentioning African American celebrities: “the likes of Jay Z, Lebron [James], Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Virgil Abloh and a whole lot you can mention.”

In contrast to the aforementioned, the award-winning rapper has taken back his words and shared his grandfather was a victim of the colonialism that arguably resulted from the Trans-Atlantic Slave.



“I apologise for my tweet. My great grandfather, Prempeh the 1st was captured as a result of the colonial regime. I’ve been affected by what happened in many ways.”



Jamar, however, maintained “all though the deed of slavery is wrong, I can’t deny the impact Blacks have had on the world today because of that.”