Kofi Jamar describes how his hit song ‘Ekorso’ changed his life

Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian musician from Kumasi, Derrick Osei Kuffor Prempeh popularly called Kofi Jamar, known for his hit song Ekorso which evolved from the viral Kumerica/Asaaka trend, has explained how the song changed his life.

To him, “Ekorso did a lot. It was that song that got me out there.”



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, he said, “I had a dream of being big here in Ghana and beyond and ‘Ekorso’ just surpassed that dream for me. It wasn’t just here it was everywhere.”



According to him, through ‘Ekorso’ he got a lot of people loving and recognizing his music.



He noted that the music video to the song was shot in Bantama inside Kumasi where he comes from.



The hit song featured other Kumerican artistes, Yaw Tog and YPee.

Kofi Jamar is out with a 6 track debut E.P titled ‘Appetite for distraction’. He explained that the EP is one to break the ice and let his fans know there is a lot more he can offer.



“After Ekorso, I got a lot of people discovering me so I felt it was time to break the ice because around that time, people associated me with that Kumerican brand and that drill, hard Hiphop genre.



This EP is just to break the ice and let them know there’s a lot more to me and to prove how far I can go with my music and versatility,” he said.



With all this, Kofi Jamar still feels he has not reached his peak and insists he has a lot to achieve.