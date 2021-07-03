Kofi Jamar’s ‘Ekorso’ should’ve won Best Collaboration of the Year – Ypee

Kumasi-based hiplife/hiphop artiste Andy Agyemang, who is professionally known as Ypee, has said that the Collaboration of the Year award at the just-ended 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards should have gone to Kofi Jamar for his 2020 single, Ekorso.

The rapper made this assertion in an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpon Drive on Thursday, July 2.



He expressed that even though the category for the Best Collaboration of the Year under review was a tough one, comparatively the impact of the Ekorso song was phenomenal.



“I don’t know so much about how a song wins a particular category, no disrespect to any nominee or the winner too but I feel Jamar’s should have won the category considering the fact that we three on the song were all nominated for Best New Artiste of the Year.

“Our individual impact and that of the song played a massive role in making the song popular and I believe the song should have won.”



