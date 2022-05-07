Kofi Kinaata advocates collaboration to project Made-in-Ghana products

Kofi Kinaata, Musician

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has called on the relevant state authorities, business entities and entrepreneurs to collaborate with players within the creative arts space in the promotion of locally manufactured products and services for local and international consumption.

The United Nations Migration Agency’s first Goodwill Ambassador to promote safe migration and the Founder of ‘Made in Taadi Concert’, the biggest arts and musical concert in the Western Region, made the call when he participated in the relaunch of the popular ‘Tuesday Market’ organised by Ghana Exim Bank (GEXIM).



Speaking to a section of the media, Kinaata said: “I am happy to be here today to be part of this great initiative by Ghana Exim Bank. I have seen a lot of innovative and great products from very young entrepreneurs. This is a confirmation of the great prospects ahead of us as a people and a country. I will urge all the key stakeholders to explore ways of collaborating with us in the creative arts industry to help propagate the message and help promote the Ghana First Agenda. I want to commend the management and board of Ghana Exim Bank for this great initiative.”



Held at the World Trade Centre, the event served as a one-stop-shop for the general public to purchase anything locally manufactured from nicely packaged food items, cosmetic products, garments and textiles, leather products and many more.



The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Lawrence Agyinsam, reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting Government of Ghana’s quest for a feasible and sustainable export-led economy in line with the bank’s mandate to facilitate the transformation of Ghana’s economy into an export-led one by supporting and developing trade between Ghana and other countries.

He further stated that: “We encourage entrepreneurship by investing in entrepreneurs, promoting their products for both local and foreign consumption, and encouraging Ghanaians to choose local over foreign goods to help local businesses to grow. If we are able to do these, the economy will grow, which ultimately will make the nation prosper.”



Some of the dignitaries that attended the relaunch of ‘Tuesday Market’ included the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah; Deputy Minister of Trade & Industry, MSME, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei; Javier Gutiérrez, Ambassador of Spain to Ghana; Abel Antonio Cárdenas Tuppia, Ambassador of Peru to Ghana; and Tamás Endre Fehér, Ambassador of Hungary to Ghana.



The others were Jean Claude Galea Mallia, High Commissioner of Malta to Ghana; Claudia Turbay Quintero, Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana; and Luís Miguel Veral Contreras, Market Anylist, Economic & Commercial Office, Embassy of Spain in Ghana.