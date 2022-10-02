Kofi Kinaata crowned music man of the year at 2022 EMY Africa Award

Kofi Kinaata

Prolific Ghanaian songwriter, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has been adjudged as the Man of the Year in music at the just-ended Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards.

The ceremony, which took place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, recognized and celebrated illustrious gentlemen and women making positive impacts across local industry, community, culture and public service.



Other distinguished entertainment personalities who won on the night include actor Adjetey Annan and music producer Richie Mensah.



Check out full list of winners below:



Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe



Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed



Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati



Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey



Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)



Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola



Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey



Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel

Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson



Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari



Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown



Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey



Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan



Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun

Group of the Year – Rotary Club



Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata



Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch



Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah



Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo



Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)

Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman



Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana



Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo



Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina



Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann



Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama