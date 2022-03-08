Kofi Kinaata is better than Ambolley – Bulldog

Kofi Kinaata, Musician

Ghanaian artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has asserted that Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi, Kofi Kinaata is more professional than veteran Ghanaian highlife singer, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley.

According to him, the kind of songs produced by Ambolley are songs no one can relate to and songs that can easily be forgotten.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he said, “I am an artiste manager. I’ve seen talents, I’ve worked with talents, I know talents and before I got here, I heard and dealt with many talents so I can say that even during his era people were singing better than him.”



He emphasized that, even if Ambolley was an artiste today, no one will play his songs because of the type of music he is known for.

“No disrespect, but even if he had come during Kojo Antwi or Lumba’s time, he still wouldn’t have gotten airtime to play his songs,” he said.



Comparing Fante rapper Kofi Kinaata, to Ambolley who also is a Fante singer, he noted, “Kofi Kinaata is a better artiste than Ambolley.”



His reason is that from all indications, records show that, the kind of songs produced by Kofi Kinaata are songs that will live on for a very long time as compared to Ambolley’s songs which cannot be understood, and can hardly be related to. Especially with everything we see in our music industry today.