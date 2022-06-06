0
Kofi Kinaata is the only artiste doing real Hiplife - Ex-Doe

Kinaata K.png Kofi Kinaata

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ace rapper Ex-Doe known in real life as Richard Kwasi Siaw Afrofi has said after more than three decades of the emergence of the Hiplife genre, the only musician left in the industry who does it better is Kofi Kinaata.

“When it comes to the rappers, it is Kofi Kinaata who is still doing Hiplife. He is the only one I can say that he could have made it even if he had come to the scene during our time," Ex-Doe said this in an interview with TV XYZ on the show Legends monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

When asked who he thinks can hold the fort and take Ghana music far, Ex-Doe insisted that Kofi Kinaata and Kuami Eugene both stood the chance.

Kofi Kinaata after coming into the music scene has produced inspiring and tremendous songs that have caught the attention of some prominent people in the country.

Some popular songs of the musician include, “Susuka”, “Things Fall Apart”, “Thy Grace”, “Sweetie Pie”, “Confession”, “the Whole show” among others.

