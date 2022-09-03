Kofi Kinaata 'lectures' at US University

Kofi Kinaata captured lecturing

A few days after being honoured with a citation and a key to Worcester by the City Mayor, Joseph Petty, Ghanain artiste Kofi Kinaata has received another recognition after speaking to first year students at the University of Texas.

GhanaWeb sighted this in a post he shared on Instagram with a caption stating that he shared his knowledge in a writing and composition class with a group of first-year students.



“This morning I spoke to first-year college students of the University of Texas at El Paso about my creative process and brand ethics. This was a writing and composition class with my Ghanaian sister, @efplange_gh,” he disclosed.



The artiste’s post was accompanied by a picture of him on a screen in a class setting where students paid attention to his speech.



This post has, however, garnered some reactions from some public figures like Abeiku Santana who commented, “Greatness ” while actress Berlinda Dzattah shared the ‘hands in the air’ emoji to hail the artiste.



MzGee in a comment expressed that the award-winning artiste is ‘blessed’.

This won't be the first time the actor has had his songs dissected by University students.



Earlier this year, a post shared by a social media account that circulates news and information about the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Voice of KNUST, disclosed that Kofi Kinaata’s song is being studied by Level 200 students.



According to the post, the artiste's song ‘Things Fall Apart’ was adopted by the English department for compulsory study because of its arrangement.



“Because of the literary devices and lyrical arrangement of stanzas set up in Kofi Kinaata's [@KinaataGh ] Song 'Things Fall Apart', the English Department of KNUST have authorized the song to be studied by level 200's for the first semester of the 2021 /2022 academic year,” the account shared on March 11, 2022.



ADA/KPE