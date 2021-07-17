Kofi Kinaata reveals the motivation behind his style of music

Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Martin King Arthur

Ghanaian musician and songwriter from Takoradi, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as ‘Kofi Kinaata’ has disclosed the inspiration behind how he composes his songs.

Talking about the composition of his songs and how he puts words together to create the songs he said, “I don’t even know how I do it but I think that’s me. It is a habit and if it must be done it must be done well”.



Responding to how he always brings out the best in his songs, the Fante rapper noted that personally, he does not like to do his things anyhow because he believes in doing the best he can or not do it at all.



In an interview sighted by tvxyz , “I believe in quality not quantity so whenever I’m writing I put the listeners into consideration because it’s even an opportunity for people to listen to your music so I see it as an opportunity to give my best”.

He stated that there are a lot of other musicians people can listen to, “so if Ghanaians are giving you an opportunity to listen to you then you shouldn’t take that opportunity for granted you have to make it worth the listen and that’s what I do I always appreciate my listeners”.



Kofi noted that for him, he likes to give variety to all his songs because he believes, “A song should motivate, entertain, inform and if possible make you cry”.