Kofi Kinaata’s 'Things Fall Apart' pops up in the University of Ghana exam

Kofi Kinaata

Hit song by popular Ghanaian musician, Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur has found its way into the end of the second-semester examination of the college of distance education of the University of Ghana.

The song which appeared in the Introduction into Production Management (OMIS 304) for level 300 students instructed students to calculate gains the Takoradi-based musician can make from the sale of his hit song if he goes ahead to record a remix version of the song.



The question captured “Martin King Arthur known as Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian rapper based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana. He is noted for his Fante rap and freestyle which has made him be known as the Fante Rap God. In 2019, Kinaata released his “Things Fall Apart” single recorded in Abrantie music studio at Abeka-Lapaz and has since topped charts across music platforms. The cost of recording “Things Fall Apart” was GHs40,000 but copies are GHS6 a piece. The CD currently sells for GHS 20 at Despite Music Stores and other music retail outlets."



The talented Ghanaian talented singer released “Things Fall Apart", produced by Two Bars in 2019.



"Things Fall Apart" is a mid-tempo tune spiced with good saxophone rhythms.









