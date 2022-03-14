Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things fall Apart’ studied by level 200 students of KNUST

Kofi Kinaata's song studied in KNUST

Leaving a mark on earth is important because when you are long gone, something must remind people of you, and artiste Kofi Kinaata has left one for himself.



In a post shared by a social media account that circulates news and information on what happens at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Voice of KNUST, Kofi Kinaata’s song is being studied by Level 200 students.



“Because of the literary devices and lyrical arrangement of stanzas set up in Kofi Kinaata's [@KinaataGh ] Song 'Things Fall Apart', the English Department of KNUST have authorized the song to be studied by level 200's for the first semester of the 2021 /2022 academic year,” the account shared on March 11, 2022.

The information has received several reactions from social media users including Kofi Kinaata who shared the post on his Instagram account.



Reacting to the post, a user said, “Chaw literal devices dey here alone



1. Rhyme scheme of the first stanza:



abcbda



2. Rhetorical question: So, is it God we are actually worshipping?

3. Biblical allusion: Bible



4. Historical allusion: The ship that brought the Bible.



5. Satire



6. Repetition



7. Conflict”

A second added, “Am like 98% sure it's Elsbend Kofigahs class. African oral literature” while a third shared, “It's the whole school I think.... because I pursued mechanical engineering and I happen to read Kinaata's "confession" during literature class.”



This is not the first time the song Things Fall Apart has found itself in the academic space. In October 2021, the song appeared in the end of the second-semester examination of the college of distance education of the University of Ghana.



“Martin King Arthur known as Kofi Kinaata is a Ghanaian rapper based in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana. He is noted for his Fante rap and freestyle which has made him be known as the Fante Rap God. In 2019, Kinaata released his “Things Fall Apart” single recorded in Abrantie music studio at Abeka-Lapaz and has since topped charts across music platforms. The cost of recording “Things Fall Apart” was GHs40,000 but copies are GHS6 a piece. The CD currently sells for GHS 20 at Despite Music Stores and other music retail outlets," the question read.



See the post by Voice of KNUST below:





