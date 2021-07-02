Kofi Kinaata’s songwriting prowess is unmatched – Trigmatic eulogizes

Kofi Kinaata

Celebrated musician and farmer, Trigmatic known in real life as Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro-Agyei has eulogized Kofi Kinaata for his songwriting prowess in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com

“As for the Songwriter of the Year, I think every year that Kofi Kinaata has won it I think that he really deserved it,” he remarked on the Kastle Drive show.



“He’s a good writer, he’s prolific starting from when he used to be a rapper like me when I started doing music,” he continued.



Four-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Songwriter of the Year winner, Kofi Kinaata recently said he is confident no artiste would be able to break his record in the future.

Trigmatic added “The kind of songs he does now my respect for him is really high and in fact he rather makes me get on my toes.



He ended “But then me in terms of music I sort of have my own path that I follow so I don’t look sideways or backwards”.