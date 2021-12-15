Kofi Kinaata sends words of encouragement to candidates who failed in WASSCE

Singer, Kofi Kinaata

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, has sent words of encouragement to all 2021 West African Senior High School Examinations (WASSCE) candidates who did not excel in their final Senior High School exams.



Each year, the dreams of some candidates who sat for the WASSCE are left broken because they failed either some or all their core and elective subjects.



Those who were hoping to attend their dream tertiary institution are left disappointed.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the 'Things Fall Apart' hitmaker wrote that there is still light at the end of the tunnel. He wrote: "To all those who failed in WASSCE, bear in mind that, you just failed in an exam, you didn’t fail in life. Just know."

The tweet dated December 14 has attracted close to 1,500 retweets from tweeps who also side with Kinaata's wise saying and message to broken-hearted candidates.



Danny Katah, who revealed that he failed his papers thanked the singer for his words of hope. He wrote: "Aww tanx a lot bro am one of the fail student (SIC)."



Also, De Sage on Twitter explained that there is still hope for students who didn't excel in their final exams.



"In fact, my little experience in the education sector has proved that, not everyone who pass on the A4 sheet really passed. This implies that, don't be down because of the result in the sight of everyone, stay focused and let what's in you do the talking. #TheRealityOfLife."



A third by the name, Son of Rachel added his two cents. He wrote: "Some make it on the street Others too make it through school Success in life varies, all depends on their determination and not giving up on their dreams."



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Wednesday, December 8, released the provisional results for candidates who sat for the 2021 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

