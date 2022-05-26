Kofi Kinaata should be studied at European Universities – Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah is a popular media personality

Popular media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has showered praises on highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata.



The broadcaster took to Twitter on May 25, 2022, to heap praises on the musician and also to eulogize his craft.



Unclear what her reasons were, Nana Aba with all excitement wrote;



“Kofi Kinaata should be studied at European Universities.”

This is not the first time Kofi Kinaata’s name or craft has been associated with the academia as earlier in March 2022, there were reports that the management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has authorized the Takoradi-based rapper’s, 'Things Fall Apart' song to be studied in the school.



Effective the first semester of the 2021/2022 academic year, KNUST Level 200 students of the English Department are expected to take it up.



In 2016, ‘Susuka’, which preached contentment was authorized by the same institution, with ‘Confession’ in 2018, and now ‘Things Fall Apart’.



