0
Menu
Entertainment

Kofi Kinaata speaks against insults on social media

Kofi Kinaata Label Kofi Kinaata

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kofi Kinaata, a multiple award-winning artiste, has bemoaned the culture of impunity exhibited on social media especially when it comes to political issues in Ghana.

The ‘Mb3l3dzi’ crooner revealed on the Kastle Drive Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com that people often hide behind social media platforms to insult prominent people including the president, his ministers and others but he cannot condone that.

He said “You’d look at someone on Facebook and if not for politics, that person couldn’t say something offensive about you not to talk of the president of the country.

“Or even insult a minister or an elderly statesman but because of that chance, he’d use it to insult leaders of this country and that’s something I can’t condone,” he remarked.

Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that those who normally use insults on prominent Ghanaians on social media most often have nothing to lose.

“The person insulting them has got nothing to lose because that person raining insults on them might already be in a gutter and they also want you to join them in the gutter,” he fumed.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Why Togbe Afede XIV rejected 'inappropriate' GH¢365,000 ex-gratia
Sir John's Will: 'This is peanut, mine will be shocker' – Ken Agyapong
National Cathedral is a ‘priority of priorities’ - Kumah
We’ll lose 2024 elections if it is based on public purse protection, corruption – Ken Agyapong
Maurice Ampaw says Wontumi is suing Afia Schwarzenegger
Wealth amassed by Sir John within three years was too much - Obiri Boahen
Manasseh shocked by lock-up of Medeama players at Nduom Stadium
Why Otto Addo made lot of changes in Black Stars team against Central African Republic
Alexandre Djiku ties the knot with his girlfriend in beautiful wedding ceremony
Related Articles: