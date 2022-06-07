Kofi Kinaata speaks against insults on social media

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, a multiple award-winning artiste, has bemoaned the culture of impunity exhibited on social media especially when it comes to political issues in Ghana.

The ‘Mb3l3dzi’ crooner revealed on the Kastle Drive Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com that people often hide behind social media platforms to insult prominent people including the president, his ministers and others but he cannot condone that.



He said “You’d look at someone on Facebook and if not for politics, that person couldn’t say something offensive about you not to talk of the president of the country.



“Or even insult a minister or an elderly statesman but because of that chance, he’d use it to insult leaders of this country and that’s something I can’t condone,” he remarked.

Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that those who normally use insults on prominent Ghanaians on social media most often have nothing to lose.



“The person insulting them has got nothing to lose because that person raining insults on them might already be in a gutter and they also want you to join them in the gutter,” he fumed.