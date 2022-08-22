Kofi Kinaata wins ‘Artiste of the Year’ at 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA

Kofi Kinaata wins 'Artiste of the Year' 2022

Takoradi-born artiste, Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, has bagged the most prestigious award at the just-ended Ghana Music Awards USA.

The event which took place at Lincoln Theater, Columbus, Ohio, saw Kofi Kinaata being crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’.



It was a tight category for the artiste as he was placed in the same group with Diana Hamilton, Black Sherif, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.



Artistes in the same category as Kofi Kinaata like Black Sherif walked home with the Hip-hop/Highlife Artiste of the Year’ and the ‘New Artiste of the Year’ awards.



Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton, won ‘Female Vocalist of the Year’ and Akwaboah won Male Vocalist of the Year.



‘The Most Popular Song of the Year’ went to Okyeame Kwame for his ‘Yeeko’ featuring Kuami Eugene and Epixode won Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



The Lynx Entertainment boys were not exempted. While Kuami Eugene walked away with the Sound Engineer/Producer of the Year, KiDi swept the Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year award.

ADA/BB