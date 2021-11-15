Kofi Mole explains why he's not signed to any record label

Singer, Kofi Mole

• Kofi Mole is not signed to a record label

• He is in search of a label with a favorable deal



• The artiste is willing to work under a well-structured label



Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Kofi Mole has stated that he is currently working as an independent musician due to unfavourable deals offered him by labels.



The rapper is considered as one of the nation's best young performers and has some hit singles to his credit such as 'Don't Be Late', 'Atwei', 'Mensah', and 'Yabre'.



Although it is a bit challenging working without a solid team, he is not willing to accept a deal that will not be to his advantage.

"At a point, I felt there were so many ups and downs. I am an independent artiste and sometimes it is too much for me. I felt like I should stay back and put myself together.



"I don't have a record label yet, I've been doing this all by myself, 360... I have been approached by a couple of labels but I just didn't like the deal so I am just doing me until I get a better deal, one that I will feel," he said in an interview on Hitz103.9FM on Monday, November 15.



Also touching on his appearance on Tim Westwood in the United Kingdom, he stated: "Tim Westwood is a channel I've always wanted to be on since I am a rapper. It was part of my plans before I went to the UK. I got to town and I hit him up so we just linked up... big ups to Tim Westwood everything was a vibe."



Many have argued that record labels milk artists that are under their management but one can not overlook the roles they play in promoting talent. Regardless, some musicians have succeeded without record labels.