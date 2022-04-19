Kofi Mole reveals what makes his style of music very unique

Kofi Mole

Multiple award-winning artiste, Kofi Mole has disclosed what makes his style of rap and the lyrics in his songs very unique and easily identifiable.

“First of all I’m someone who wants to be unique from everyone else in whatever I find myself doing,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



He continued, “On the delivery, I make sure that my flow comes unique so that when you listen you’d know it’s Kofi Mole and nobody else”.



According to Kofi Mole who is known in real life as Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, his personal experiences coupled with his environment influence the lyrics in his songs.

“I like to be different and personally I’ve been on my own since I was a kid who left home to hustle to make ends meet,” he told Amansan Krakye.



“So when you listen to my music is more about my life and more about things I’ve experienced,” he revealed on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He concluded, “Basically my life and things in my environment all put together inspires me to come out with my rap and style”.