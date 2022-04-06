0
Menu
Entertainment

Kofi Nti is a useless musician – KK Fosu

Kofi Nti And KK Fosu Kofi Nti and KK Fosu

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Highlife musician K.K Fosu has labelled his friend and fellow songster Kofi Nti as a useless musician.

The duo who started music together in the 1990s and have lots of hit songs together have not been on good terms for years.

Kofi Nti speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM monitored by Blogger Attractive Mustapha tried to paint a picture as if everything was fine until KK Fosu called into the programme.

When KK Fosu was asked if he has any goodwill message for his “brother” who is believed to have started his music career, he responded that he does not waste time on useless musicians.

“I don’t waste my time on useless musicians, I vowed to myself never to speak on this issue so I’m sorry I made a comment on it now “.

KK Fosu further stated that he does not entertain nor waste time on people who hypocritically act like they are like your brothers and later stab you.

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split