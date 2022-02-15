Kofi Nti narrates horrible marriage experience

Kofi Nti says marriage brought his career to a standstill

Ghanaian highlife singer, Kofi Nti, has established that marriage was one of the worst decisions he ever made.



Recounting his dark past, Kofi Nti said his past marriage ruined his entire career and sanity.



In an interview with Kofi TV, the highlife singer who disappeared from the music scene after releasing back-to-back hits said he entered into marriage with no plan or investment but kept on having kids.

This according to the ‘Rakia’ hitmaker was the beginning of his woes.



“It ruined me completely. I drowned. If you’re not ripe for marriage, don’t dare. It’s not a competition. We make a lot of mistakes. I’ll never say my wife was bad but elders say marriage is a lifetime journey. Don’t succumb to the pressure. Make sure everything is in place before you embark on the journey. When you’re broke, you can fend for just yourself but when you have kids, you start to panic. It drained my energy. All my finances went low. I didn’t put things in the proper place. Everything wasn’t planned nor strategized so my career ended," he said in Twi.



"We did not think of opening a fund for the baby or anything. We just rushed into the marriage. I was all about the money. There was no investment.”



Earlier, Kofi Nti was rumoured to have snatched Ofori Amponsah’s wife, Linda, which led to the collapse of their friendship and working relationship.



Although he earlier denied such allegations in an interview with Abeiku Santana sometime in 2020, the two have since not been on good terms.

In his interview with Kofi TV, the musician said although he has no issues with Ofori Amponsah, their relationship is not as cordial as it used to be.



“I am cool with Ofori Amponsah but it’s not like before", he noted.



Watch the video below.



