Kofi Nti reveals reasons for his long break in the music industry

Kofi Nti, Highlife musician

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kofi Nti, has disclosed what called for his long break in the music industry.

He shared that, a lot of circumstances led to his break but unlike what most people assumed, his break did not mean he had stopped doing music but rather, he went off to bring his fans good music.



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, Kofi Nti said, “At a point in my career, I was not myself. I went off to recover and bring back something good because looking at what I’ve done in previous years, it was tight and I didn’t want to bring something that will lower my standards because everyone knows how hard Kofi Nti goes on his songs.”



He mentioned that some challenges he was facing at the time also resulted in his break, and decided to take some time off to work on himself and come back better.

Talking about his comeback, Kofi Nti, noted that he was able to resolve most of the things he was facing in the previous years and is ready to give his fans what they expect of him.



“While I was away, I heard a lot of rumors about me and how most of my fans kept asking when I was coming back. So, I decided to come out to clear most of the misconceptions and also give my fans what they have been waiting for all the years I was away.”



He urged his fans to stay with him while he brings them nothing but the best in highlife music like he has always done.