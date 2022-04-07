0
Kofi Nti takes KK Fosu to the cleaners as feud deepens

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

Highlife musician Kofi Nti has descended heavily on his longtime friend KK Fosu, calling him a wizard.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Yaw Gyebi on Connect FM’s Edwumapa MMre, the ‘Adoma’ hitmaker indicated that KK Fosu has been spreading lies about him and he will not allow matters to slide.

“KK Fosu has decided to destroy my hard-earned reputation but I will not sit aloof and allow him to move on with that,” he said in Twi on the programme.

“I have realised he is a wizard and I will match him boot-for-boot at any day and time. If he mentions my name one hundred times, I will respond accordingly so let him know,” he warned.

Kofi Nti added that some big men in the industry have tried to settle the issue between himself and KK Fosu but to no avail.

According to him, he is not ready to settle any issues with KK Fosu.

“I’m never scared of KK Fosu. People in the industry have intervened to resolve the issue between us but it did not work. Now, KK Fosu has decided to drag the issue and I will respond to him on any day.”

KK Fosu and Kofi Nti have over the years recorded many hit songs together.

However, the two have for some time now not been on good terms.

Recently, they clashed on Accra-based Angel FM where KK Fosu referred to Kofi Nti as a ‘useless’ musician.

