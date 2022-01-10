Kojo Antwi allegedly parts ways with manager through WhatsApp message

Kojo Antwi and his former manager, Mr. Ransford Antwi

Kojo Antwi’s former manager rants on Facebook

After 11 years of a working relationship and 7 years of friendship, popular Ghanaian highlife singer, Kojo Antwi and his manager have gone their separate ways.



His manager, Ransford Antwi, confirmed this in a Facebook post where he also disclosed that ‘The Maestro’ terminated their working relationship via WhatsApp.



Although they parted ways in May 2021, Ransford Antwi only took to Facebook on January 10, 2022, to officially announce what transpired.



Kojo Antwi’s manager however failed to state what led to their fall out, adding that the Highlife legend had already moved on.

According to Ransford Antwi, he officially assumed the role of Kojo Antwi’s manager in May 2010.



The Maestro is however yet to respond to his former manager’s post.



Read his full post below



After 11 years of association with his music acts, I wish to inform friends, fans, and partners that I no longer represent the management of musician, Mr. Kojo Antwi, a role I have served with zeal and commitment since the Maestro approached me to manage him in May, 2010, after seven years of friendship.



Kojo Antwi, through a WhatsApp message to me in May 2021 confirmed his wish to go in a different direction, and that notwithstanding expressed his gratitude to me and my family for all we have done for him and his music career. I have duly acknowledged his gesture and wished him well in all his future endeavors.



I am most grateful for the opportunity to manage one of Africa's best musical acts of the century. I thank the almighty for the strength and resources to effectively mitigate challenges in achieving the resurgence of brand Kojo Antwi, his music and other strategic investments to ensure he was financially well-positioned.

I wish to extend my sincerest gratitude to friends, partners, and businesses who showed immense love and support to me and the Kojo Antwi brand during the period. I thank the entire Freedom Family team for their support.



Arts and Entertainment continue to be my great passion, hence my vast investment into the sector over the years. I will continue to help develop local talents and entertainment infrastructure, especially in the Bono regions.



Thank you.



-Mr. Ransford Antwi.



