Kojo Antwi celebrates music legends

Ghanaian music legend, Kojo Antwi

Africa’s music legend and Maestro Kojo Antwi has urged the continent to celebrate those who create music, those who enjoy them and everyone who is involved in music production.

The Maestro said both young and old musicians must be celebrated because they toil to come out with such lyrics for the enjoyment of all.



The Music Man made the call in a Facebook post to commemorate the World Music Day on June 21.



He wrote: “Kudos to the world’s great singers, songwriters, composers, musicians, conductors, producers and all their support engineers, technicians, dancers and performers”.

The Maestro said “music is the food of love, and I celebrate the greats who create lovely music and all who enjoy and support our craft and passion”.



Below is the full post:



