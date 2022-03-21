Kojo Antwi gives reasons Ghana’s education system needs overhauling

Kojo Antwi

Calls for Ghana's education system to be overhauled heightened

Kojo Antwi wants Ghanaians to embrace indigenous languages



Politicians advised against politicising Ghana's education system



Veteran musician, Kojo Antwi has argued that Ghana’s education system needs overhauling for the advancement of the country.



The musician, according to asaaseradio.com, in his interview on Asaase Radio’s Sunday Night show, observed that the education system has defects and it is about time some key changes are made, including being proud of local languages.



“I think we need to embrace what we have… It’s not about that [politics], I think we all have a part to play. The politicians also have a major part to play but then there are values amongst us that we always try to keep mute… If Ghana [or Africa] is going to move forward we need to do a lot of overhauling and that overhauling starts with our education system…” he said.

“Our [current] education system does not teach our youth how to stand on their own but rather we teach them to be part of a system that is already faulty. We need the youth to exert the change that they want by ensuring that their attitudes and behaviour is in accordance with the future that they want to build,” Kojo Antwi added.



In times past, there have been calls for Ghana’s education system to be overhauled.



In 2017, for instance, Managing Director of Crown Prince Academy (CPA), Mrs Susanne Prince-Boateng, during the CPA’s 14th graduation ceremony, called for the overhauling of the educational system to make more room for the youth to effectively use digital facilities.



Business mogul, Sam Jonah, in 2021, also reiterated the call on the grounds that the educational system has failed to “groom young people to believe in themselves and to have the necessary skills and attitudes to form an effective, efficient labour force.”



He opined that “As the legendary Dr. Kwegyir Aggrey opined, our education must train the heads, hands and heart of our youth. This calls for not only Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, but also vocational and technical education.”