Kojo Antwi honoured at Millennium Excellence Awards

Kojo Antwi receives his citation at the awards event

Africa’s music legend Kojo Antwi has been honoured by the Millennium Excellence Awards at the 2021 edition held over the weekend.

The Maestro was honoured for his immense and unprecedented contribution in the music and entertainment industry of Ghana, Africa and the globe.



The Music Man also performed along side another equally talented African songstress and multiple award winner, Sona Jobarteh of Gambia and UK.



Kojo’s life span in the music and entertainment industry stretches to over three decades.



The Maestro also treated audience, recipients, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State, and other dignitaries and winners, with his numerous love and real-to-life songs.



He was presented with a citation which read: “Congratulations! “Congratulations! “Congratulations! The Life Patron, HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II – Asantehene and the Illustrious Board of Governors of the Millennium Excellence Foundation, are pleased to to confer on you the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Music and Entertainment Personality in high recognition of your music career and contribution to national development.

"The Foundation salutes you Mr. Music Man as you are affectionately called by fans, for your long stellar career as a musician. You stand out arguably as the best living legend in the music and entertainment industry right now.



"Your music transcends minds, culture, religion, ethnicity, etc, and speaks to, connect with or touch people in unimaginable ways. You have mastered the art of using your melodious voice in a sensual way that stimulate both the cognitive and emotional beings of your audience on some of life’s most intricate realities.



"Your sweet, mellifluous, seductive voice seems to enhance both young and old alike as many have fallen in love with your music. But in a duality of purpose, you also raise several life issues and advice with same music.



"As consummate vocalist, prolific song writer and producer, and an animated performer, Kojo was already a Super Star called Mr. Music Man. All that is missing from your shining cape is the royal autograph which is now affixed.”









