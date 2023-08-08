Kojo Antwi honoured with keys to the city of Worcester in the USA

Kojo Antwi

Source: Big Shoes Entertainment

Ghana’s favorite son, the music icon KOJO ANTWI has been honored with the Keys to the City of Worcester, Massachusetts in the USA by Mayor Joseph M. Petty.

The presentation to the legendary African Musician was done on Saturday 5th August 2023 in the presence of city-resident Ghanaian Royal Nana Sompahene aka Mr. Maxwell Agyemfra, 3-time, 2-division world boxing champion Jose Antonio Rivera, Mr. Richard Kweku Boateng - CEO of Big Shoes Entertainment & Anokyekrom Restaurants, and a legion of thrilled fans of The Maestro Kojo ANTWI.



The Ghanaian music, culture & tourism icon thanked the City of Worcester for the honor and pledged to continue spreading love, compassion, peace, and harmony through his music whilst promoting the beautiful cultures of his homeland Ghana, and Africa, to the world.



The tradition of presenting Keys to a City is a historic one that started in 1702 in New York when Mayor Phillip French offered "Freedom of the City" to Viscount Edward Cornbury, Governor of New York and New Jersey. In medieval times, major cities would be fortified by walls and gates for the people's protection.



When a visiting hero or dignitary came to the town, the people would make an elaborate ceremony, and also present them with a key meant to confer trust and honor. The key symbolizes the freedom of the recipient to enter and leave the city at will, as a trusted friend of city residents.

In the modern era, the Key to the City is a beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement.



Congratulations Mr. Music Man, The Maestro, KOJO ANTWI.



You are a shining star!



