Kojo Antwi’s assessment of E-Levy

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government justifies E-Levy

E-Levy faces stiff opposition

Celebrities share thoughts on E-Levy

Music maestro, Kojo Antwi has picked holes in the government’s inflexible resolve to implement the controversial E-Levy as he has argued that the policy will only compound the plight of some Ghanaians should it be approved.

“E-Levy is a bit of a big blow to some of us. I say so because I have been following the debate that is going on and I think at this time, with what we’ve gone through as a people with COVID and right after that E-Levy, I think the time is not right,” the Afro pop, highlife music legend is quoted by asaaseradio.com to have said on Asaase Radio’s Sunday Night show.

In his view, there should be other avenues for the government to generate revenue instead of burdening the ordinary Ghanaian with an unpopular policy that will only worsen the economic situation of the people.

He said: “We pay a lot of taxes. I think the government must find ways of taxing a whole lot of different things. Do you know how many Togolese who are here working on buildings? … you know we love building houses…we now have Nigerians here doing designs on buildings [but] we don’t tax them…”

“ECOWAS protocols allow them to be here and work there’s nothing wrong with it but how do we tax them? Find a way to tax them because they charge huge amounts,” he added.

According to the budget which was read by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, “Electronic transactions covering, mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75 percent, which shall be borne by the sender, except inward remittances which will be borne by the recipient."

Ever since the announcement was made on November 17, 2021, it has sparked a hot debate in the country with a majority of Ghanaians opposing it.

In the showbiz space, for instance, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Christiana Awuni, John Dumelo, Kwaw Kese, Joselyn Dumas among others have all shared their sentiments with regards to the E-Levy.

