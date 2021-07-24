Kojo Antwi's thoughts on comparison with Daddy Lumba

Combination photo of Kojo Antwi (left) and Daddy Lumba

Legendary Ghanaian highlife singer, songwriter, wordsmith and pan-africanist, Kojo Antwi, has given his opinion about people comparing him with Daddy Lumba.

Speaking with Naa Dzama on Y102.5FM’s Myd-Morning Radio Show, he stated that he does not compete with anyone but himself and Daddy Lumba is someone that he highly respects because he has done well in the industry, hence, he will not compare himself to his colleague.



“Daddy, myself and a few others have held the fort and we’ve been able to earn the respect of the people so the comparison aspect of it, I think people are free to do that but as for myself, I don’t compete with anyone but myself,” he said.



“People will always have their own opinion and you know how every time you find Michael Jackson, you’ll find Prince.



"It’s Hearts of Oak and Kotoko. Where you find NDC, you’ll find NPP. People will always compare but to tell you the truth, I don’t compete with anyone but myself,” Kojo furthered.

Talking about his relationship with Daddy Lumba, the ‘Akyekyede3 ekyi’ hitmaker noted that they are very good friends and everything is ‘cool’ between them.



Also talking about the possibility of a collaboration, he said, “Everything is possible. I’m open for anything that is positive”.



He even disclosed that he has written some songs that he is considering featuring Lumba on, hence it is very possible to see that collabo soon.