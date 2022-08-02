0
Menu
Entertainment

Kojo Antwi thrills thousands of music fans in UK

Kojo Antwi Abroad.jpeg Veteran Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: attractivemustapha.com

Veteran Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi entertained thousands of music fans at the dominion Center in the United Kingdom on Saturday 30th July 2022 at the just-ended Kojo Antwi live in London with Davidson band.

The show organized by Davidson Band was a well-sold-out event attended by mainly adults in the UK.

Kojo Antwi’s last show in the United Kingdom was at the Brixton Academy with Daddy Lumba 15 years ago so the huge attendance was not a surprise.

Again, According to Blogger Attractive Mustapha who was at the event, considering the fact that the show was being organized by Davidson band which also performed added to the success of the show.

Kojo Antwi, also known as "Mr. Music Man", performed for four hours nonstop pushing the show which started at 8:00pm to close at 2:00am.

Before Kojo Antwi’s performance, the Davidson band led by Kweku Nyame real name Charles Davidson set the pace with about two hours of ecstatic performances.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Attractive Mustapha (@attractivemustapha)

Source: attractivemustapha.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi