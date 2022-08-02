Kojo Antwi thrills thousands of music fans in UK

Veteran Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi

Veteran Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi entertained thousands of music fans at the dominion Center in the United Kingdom on Saturday 30th July 2022 at the just-ended Kojo Antwi live in London with Davidson band.

The show organized by Davidson Band was a well-sold-out event attended by mainly adults in the UK.



Kojo Antwi’s last show in the United Kingdom was at the Brixton Academy with Daddy Lumba 15 years ago so the huge attendance was not a surprise.



Again, According to Blogger Attractive Mustapha who was at the event, considering the fact that the show was being organized by Davidson band which also performed added to the success of the show.



Kojo Antwi, also known as "Mr. Music Man", performed for four hours nonstop pushing the show which started at 8:00pm to close at 2:00am.