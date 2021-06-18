Kojo Cue reveals how he felt when his ‘For My Brothers’ album was snubbed by VGMA

Source: Kofi Cephas, contributor

Ghanaian rapper, Kojo Cue has shared how he felt when his ‘For My Brothers’ album was snubbed by the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA).

Surprisingly, he indicated that he expected the snub and this is due to the fact that per the criteria that is used by the VGMA board, his album didn’t qualify.



According to him, the criteria used by the VGMA board is that the album is suppose to have to hit songs and knowing very well that his album didn’t have the hit songs, he knew he was not going to be nominated.



He made this known when he spoke with GhGossip’s Kofi Cephas in a recent interview.



The rapper released ‘FOR MY BROTHERS’ in the year 2019 and to the surprise of many music lovers, it didn’t get nominated for the VGMA’s.



Ghanaian musician, Kwaw Kese was one of the renowned people who shared his thoughts about the album.

According to him, aside from Kojo Cue’s album, all the other albums released that year do not carry the fire he looks for, not even Patapaa’s album which he (Kwaw Kese) helped him to promote.



In his post, he wrote;



“Like joke like joke no better album drop this year oo”.



However, after realizing that he was going off-track made a U-TURN and added; “@KOJO_Cue Album be fire, not a scam”



