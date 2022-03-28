1
Entertainment

Kojo Jones drives himself in style to his beach wedding

Kojo Jones On Hisn Wedding Day Kojo Jones on his wedding day

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Jones marries Rachel

Kojo Jones holds beach wedding

Celebrities grace luxurious wedding ceremony

Ghanaian real estate mogul and CEO of Empire Domus, Emmanuel Kojo Jones, has again shaken social media with his incredible display of wealth at his beach wedding held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on March 27, 2022.

While many will opt to be driven on their wedding day, Kojo Jones decided to show class when he drove himself in a classy black open-top car similar to a 1950 Cadillac series with one of his best men seated beside him.

The groom dressed in a white tuxedo suit smiled at the cameras before driving off with his groomsmen occupying other expensive cars they paraded to his beach wedding.

Among the cars, Kojo paraded this time included a Porche Cayenne, a grey Ferrari, a Mercedes Benz, a Range Rover, a white G-Wagon, a classy looking Audi and 5 Toyota V8s.

This time around, instead of 17 luxurious cars, the business mogul paraded 12 extremely expensive rides to his wedding.

On March 22, Kojo Jones stirred social media with a convoy he paraded from Accra to Kumasi for his engagement ceremony with his wife, Rachel Osei.

The convoy he paraded to Kumasi was made up of some of the most expensive vehicles which included 2 G wagons, 5 V8 vehicles, a 4-wheel Lexus ride, a Range Rover, a heavy ford and Chevrolet pickup trucks, a party bus, a small Hyundai salon car, a coastal bus and a minibus all on the road to Kumasi.

