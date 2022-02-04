'Koo Fori took money and never showed up for the movie' – Osewus

Movie producer, Osei Owusu(R) and actot Koo Fori(L)

Movie producer, Osei Owusu, popularly known as Osewus, says that Koo Fori refused to come on set after paying him for a movie role. According to him, the actor took his money but never showed up for the job.

Actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, known as Koo Fori, is a Ghanaian actor who gained prominence in early 2000 in a comedy-drama series Efiewura.



In an exclusive interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on the Anigye Mmere show on Onua FM, the producer mentioned Koo Fori as the only actor who took his money but never showed up for the shoot.



“It’s Koo Fori, senior man wherever you are, today I’ve mentioned your name. It’s been ages. I paid him GH¢600 in the year 2006. It was huge money then.



“We were doing this movie, 'Odo Asem', I cast him as the lead character, so I called him, he told me to send the cash ahead of the shoot, he took the money and never showed up. If he is going to come today, I don’t know.”

But Osewus added that this revelation had no malicious intentions attached.



“Koo Fori, this is just for fun. Wherever you are senior, I greet you,” he concluded.



Osewus Ventures is one of the pioneers of the Twi movie industry. As well as the producer for the Legendary Gospel Artist Moses OK.