KooKusi speaks with Muse Africa about '5 foot 3' EP

Kookusi Muse KooKusi is a Ghanaian musician

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghana's talent pool of young musicians is nowhere near withering. For relatively new entrants like KooKusi, blazing new trails is non-negotiable and it shows in his debut project '5 foot 3'.

He embodies this mindset, fusing it into his new body of work '5 Foot 3' which is gradually gaining ground among Ghanaian music enthusiasts.

The album centers on inferiority complex, body shaming, mental health, and phone addiction, all of which are predominant themes in the lives of many Ghanaian millennials like KooKusi yet rarely talked about or delved into deeply like the rapper does in the 7-tracks building up his new album.

In his recent interview with Muse Africa, KooKusi gets personal with Derrick Annor Boadi - Muse Africa's in-house weekly Twitter Spaces host. They talk about everything from combining three different professions to listening to Kojo Cue and Worlasi.

Check out Koo Kusi's interview.

