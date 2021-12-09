Kophy Mylux releases 'Hustle Go Pay'

The song talks about the life struggles of the artiste

Source: GhBlogger, Contributor

Multi-talented budding artiste Prince Nhilley, known in showbiz as Kophi Mylux, has officially released the visuals of his single dubbed Hustle Go-Pay.

The singer-cum-rapper has always been talking of his personal life experience in his song and this was no exception.



The Kumasi-based artiste jumped on the ongoing Asakaa drill music to submit his emotions to the world.



As the song’s name suggests, Mylux was talking about his life struggles and how difficult it is to make it on the street.



He also motivated the youth to be positive as he hopes things will be rosy one day.

The song was produced by the award-winning sound engineer Apya and the video was shot and directed by Prymo Pryme.



Watch video below



