Korkor of Afia Schwarzenegger TV series fame ‘blinds eyes’ with protruding butt

A Plus celebrates 45th birthday



The subsequent lead character in the ‘once-popular’ 'Afia Schwarzenegger' TV series, Ellen Korkor Asante, announced her presence by wiggling her enormous butt at A Plus’s 45 birthday party.



She was spotted in a white long-sleeved blouse, matched with a pair of black striped trousers, which revealed her curves.



In a video making rounds on the internet, Korkor deliberately stood in front of the camera while shaking her butt to Amakye Dede’s ‘Odo Dababi’ playing in the background.



This attracted the attention of fans who either admired her dance or described it as a mere attention-seeking stunt.

Sometime in 2015, Ellen Asante replaced Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger after the latter’s fallout with Delay.



In the past local TV series, she played the role of Andy Dosty’s maid and Nana Tornado’s best friend.



The bubbly actress was noted for her wrong grammatical expressions, weird hand gestures and also identified with her huge butt.



She acted a few episodes until the programme was taken off air.



