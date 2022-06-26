0
Korra Obidi criticized for rebuking her estranged husband, Justin online

Korra Obidi And Her Husband Justin Dean Popular dancer Kora Obidi and her husband Justin Dean

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Social media users have lambasted Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi for always bringing her marital issues online instead of resolving them privately.

The dancer and her estranged, Justin Dean, got separated in March 2022, after she welcomed their second child.

Her husband Justin Dean accused her of being a narcissist, a cheat and not being accountable to him. However, he later came out to clear the air that she only cheated on him at the beginning of their marriage.

In the video making rounds online, the mother of two who went to pick up her daughter from her husband’s house rebuked him for trying to talk to her when they are not supposed to communicate in the days leading to their official divorce.

In the video, she said, “You are not supposed to be talking to be. You are breaking the law.”

The viral video sparked a lot of mixed reactions from social media users. Many berated her for always posting private issues about her marriage online instead of settling them.

See reactions below

Holuwachemmysolah said: "I wonder if she can’t have a life outside social media. Must she record everything ni. E no concern us again."

Callmedamy said: "Abeg make una no resume o …we the online in-laws don tire."

Domingo_loso wrote: "Must everything be recorded?"

Isabellamomodu said: "Nothing like privacy in their dictionary."

Theovieoflagos said: "Don’t show us madam. Keep it to yourself. We are tired"

Nellynells said: "Please take us outta this family business."

